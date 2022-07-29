7/30 Nation Briefs

Florida targets rules to protect LGBTQ kids

Florida continues to rebel against the Biden administration’s efforts to protect LGBTQ youth.

This time, it’s all about the federal guidance telling schools their free lunch status could be at risk if they don’t comply with the administration’s interpretation of Title IX on gender discrimination.

Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. told Florida districts to ignore the guidelines, which he argued stretch the definition of discrimination beyond its legal bounds by including gender identity. He warned that following through could lead to violations of state law.

Gov. Ron DeSantis continued to stir up the issue, claiming without proof that school teachers are “instructed to tell kids” to change genders, Orlando Weekly reports.

Spain reports death from monkeypox

Spain on Friday reported the death of a person from monkeypox, which Spanish media said was a first for the European Union nation.

In its latest report on the virus, Spain’s Health Ministry said 120 people had been admitted to the hospital with monkeypox and one had died. Spain’s state news agency Efe and other media outlets said it was the country’s first monkeypox death.

The ministry gave no further details regarding the death. It said Spain had 4,298 people infected with the virus. Of that, some 3,500 cases were of men who had had sex with other men. Of the total, only 64 were women.

Experts suspect that monkeypox outbreaks in Europe and North America were ignited by sex at two raves in Belgium and Spain. The current outbreak is by far the biggest involving the virus, and it’s been designated by the World Health Organization as a global health emergency.

Fire damages famous Pa. cheesesteak shop

A fast-moving fire damaged one of Philadelphia’s best-known cheesesteak shops early Friday, but authorities say no injuries were reported.

Dozens of firefighters and other emergency responders went to Jim’s Steaks on South Street when the fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen pouring from the building, but officials said all the employees were able to safely evacuate.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Jim’s Steaks opened its original location in Philadelphia in 1939. The South Street location opened in 1976.

Principal returns to job at Uvalde school

In Uvalde, Texas, Mandy Gutierrez has been reinstated as head of Robb Elementary School, where 19 students and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting in May.

Her return comes just days after the superintendent of the school district, suspended her with pay. While a specific reason for her brief leave was not provided, Gutierrez earlier this week ripped a report by a Texas House of Representatives panel

that concluded Gutierrez was aware of security problems at the school, including that a door to one of the classrooms involved in the carnage did not lock. The investigative committee also noted “systemic failures” and poor leadership contributed to the high death toll.