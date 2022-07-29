7/30 Personalities

Will Smith has again apologized to Chris Rock for slapping him during the Oscar telecast in a new video, saying that he had reached out to the comedian to discuss the incident but was told Rock wasn’t ready.

“There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment,” Smith said in the video posted online Friday. “I am deeply remorseful and I’m trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself.” To Rock, he said: “I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

Smith spoke directly to a camera, answering pre-selected questions about his behavior at the March 27 Academy Awards, when he slapped presenter Rock after the comedian made a reference about the hairstyle of Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith’s wife. Smith also apologized to Rock’s family; his mother, Rosalie; and his younger brother, Tony Rock.

Neither the apology or timing impressed Eric Schiffer, chairman and CEO of Patriarch Equity and chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, who called it “bizarre, strange and grossly over-rehearsed.”

***

Mary Alice, the Tony- and Emmy-winning actor known for memorable roles in “Fences,” “Sparkle” and “A Different World,” died Wednesday in her New York City apartment, the NYPD confirmed to the Los Angeles Times. NYPD said Alice was 85, but some outlets said she was 84. No cause of death was given.

In the hit NBC sitcom “A Different World,” Alice played a dorm director at a fictional historically Black college in Virginia. In the musical drama “Sparkle” (1976), she portrayed the single mother of the primary trio of sisters modeled after the Supremes.

Alice was nominated for supporting actress in a drama series for her turn as Marguerite Peck in the TV series “I’ll Fly Away” at the 1992 Emmys before winning the award for the same part in 1993. She won a Tony for featured actress in a play for her portrayal of Rose Maxson opposite James Earl Jones’ Troy Maxson in August Wilson’s “Fences.”

Alice was inducted into the American Theatre Hall of Fame in 2000.