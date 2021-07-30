7/31 Nation Briefs

Tong’s sentence was longer than the three years requested by the prosecution. He faced a possible maximum of life in prison.

100 spend night on road after mudslides

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — More than 100 people had to spend the night on a highway, including nearly 30 who took refuge in a tunnel, after rain over an area burned by a wildfire once again triggered mudslides in western Colorado, authorities said Friday.

The people were caught with their vehicles on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon on Thursday night. Those in the tunnel were stuck for about nine hours until crews could carve out a path through the mud to reach them at about 6:30 a.m. Friday, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Walt Stowe said.

The tunnel serves as a 24-hour operations center for the Colorado Department of Transportation, so it is relatively well-lit and has telephones, Stowe said. No injuries were reported.

Biden, lawmakers discuss voting bill