7/31 Personalities

“Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk said Friday that he’d had “a small heart attack” but will “be back soon.” The 58-year-old actor took to Twitter to make his first public statement since collapsing on the show’s Albuquerque, N.M., set on Tuesday.

“I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery,” Odenkirk tweeted. His representatives had previously only said he’d had a “heart related incident.”

Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for playing a down-on-his-luck lawyer named Jimmy McGill who becomes increasingly corrupt and adopts the pseudonym Saul Goodman, the “criminal lawyer” who appeared in dozens of episodes of “Breaking Bad” before getting his own spin-off.

***

Cuba Gooding Jr. may be on the hook for millions in damages after not yet responding to a lawsuit accusing him of raping a woman in New York City in 2013.

U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty issued a default judgment against the 53-year-old actor this week, saying it appeared the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” star was willfully ignoring the lawsuit and that waiting for him any longer would be unfair to his accuser.