7/31 Personalities

“Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk said Friday that he’d had “a small heart attack” but will “be back soon.” The 58-year-old actor took to Twitter to make his first public statement since collapsing on the show’s Albuquerque, N.M., set on Tuesday.
“I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery,” Odenkirk tweeted. His representatives had previously only said he’d had a “heart related incident.”
Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for playing a down-on-his-luck lawyer named Jimmy McGill who becomes increasingly corrupt and adopts the pseudonym Saul Goodman, the “criminal lawyer” who appeared in dozens of episodes of “Breaking Bad” before getting his own spin-off.
***
Cuba Gooding Jr. may be on the hook for millions in damages after not yet responding to a lawsuit accusing him of raping a woman in New York City in 2013.
U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty issued a default judgment against the 53-year-old actor this week, saying it appeared the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” star was willfully ignoring the lawsuit and that waiting for him any longer would be unfair to his accuser.
Crotty said Gooding’s failure to respond and defend himself constituted an admission of liability. He gave Gooding a final deadline of Sept. 7 to take part in the case. After that, he said, he will decide on damages.
The plaintiff alleged Gooding raped her without protection after meeting her at a Greenwich Village VIP lounge and luring her to his hotel room under false pretenses. She is seeking $6 million in damages.
***
Saginaw Grant, a Native American character actor and hereditary chief of the Sac & Fox Nation of Oklahoma, died in his sleep at a private care facility in Hollywood, Calif., on Wednesday. He was 85.
A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Grant played character roles in dozens of movies and television shows over the past three decades, including “The Lone Ranger,” “The World’s Fastest Indian” and “Breaking Bad,” according to his IMDB filmography.
— The Associated Press