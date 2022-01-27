HOME IS READY NOW! FINISHED THIRD FLOOR & BASEMENT WITH BED/BATH! This expansive Caldwell designer home has space for everyone and designer finishes galore! Highlights include, upgraded laminate flooring througout first floor, chef's kitchen with designer soft close cabinetry, QUARTZ counters and HUGE center island with walk-in pantry. The kitchen overlooks the spacoius family room with fireplace and wood stained coffered ceiling. A vaulted morning room leads to the rear screened porch. A flex space, formal dining room and IN-LAW SUITE with full bath completes the first floor! The 2nd floor owner's suite has 2 WICs and private bath with separate tub & ceramic shower. A flexible loft space, laundyr room and 3 additional bedrooms (1 w/ en suite) are also found on the 2nd floor. Taylor Farm features tranquil, wooded community with great features all will enjoy. Over a mile of pedestrian walking paths, pedestrian bridge, sidewalks with benches, 3 playgrounds and gazebo for social gatherings. (HOME IS READY NOW - Photos are of the actual home and visual tour are from builder's library and shown as example of the home being built. Options will vary).
7 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsville - $789,995
