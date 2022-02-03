7 Bedroom Home in Milford - $1,600,000

Englefield, 183+/- PRIVATE acres on Englefield LAKE, is located six miles off Interstate 95 near Bowling Green. Grand brick manor home with six bedrooms, eight baths, two and one half baths, nine foot ceilings, grand entrance foyer, living room, library with built in shelves, family room with bar, dining room, large eat in kitchen, Florida room, green house, and first floor primary bedroom. Three plus car attached garage with bunker and huge garage apartment over. Land consists of 6+/- acre lake filled with FISH. 122+/- acres of woodland, 55 acres of open land and trails for walking. Additional 1510 sf ranch home with three bedrooms and two baths, chicken coop with lean to car shed. 1436 sf apartment with two baths and one bedroom over garage/storage. Main home was built in 1990 with two additions built later. Deck and swimming pool with Gazebo and pool equipment shed. 5020 sf garage/barn and additional 1608 sf run in shed with attached garage. Bring your cars or your animals, plenty of space here! Mostly fenced in front of the home. Iron gates with code to access to gain entry. Security cameras on property. Solar panels. VERY PRIVATE.