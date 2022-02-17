EXCLUDES LOT PRICE Even a large household could get lost in the Kellan V.. Though the home sports 7 bedrooms and 4 full baths, it still reserves room for a large playroom or den, media room for a get away. The primary suite is on the first floor with a brightly lit primary bedroom and luxurious spa bath. You have a choice of venues and plenty of room when entertaining, be it in your open living area or on your rear covered porch and deck. Though we include great standard features, some home owners request additional upgrades that may not be included in our base price. Check with your agent.
7 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $434,835
