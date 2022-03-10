EXCLUDES LOT PRICE Even a large household could get lost in the Kellan V.. Though the home sports 7 bedrooms and 4 full baths, it still reserves room for a large playroom or den, media room for a get away. The primary suite is on the first floor with a brightly lit primary bedroom and luxurious spa bath. You have a choice of venues and plenty of room when entertaining, be it in your open living area or on your rear covered porch and deck. Though we include great standard features, some home owners request additional upgrades that may not be included in our base price. Check with your agent.
7 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $438,997
Related to this story
Most Popular
The family moved to the Charlottesville area so her father could work for the UVA football team.
The new punishment, a two-semester suspension, represents "the largest change ever made to the Honor system" according to the student paper.
'I'm humiliated from being beaten': Video shows chaotic scene as RPD officer confronts Richmond woman
Alecia Nelson stopped by a Family Dollar on Monday afternoon to get some snacks for her daughter’s third-grade class at Westover Hills Element…
"Students of all political persuasions hold back...from saying what we really think," Camp wrote in the newspaper.
Facing the highest gas prices on record and the highest inflation rates in decades, families across Virginia are having to do more with their …
Low-cost airline Breeze Airways said on Tuesday it is adding nonstop flights from Richmond International Airport to five U.S. destinations tha…
'We're mandating freedom:' American Freedom Convoy of truckers makes stop at Virginia Motor Speedway on way to D.C.
JAMAICA, Va. — They arrived later than planned but when the convoy of big-rig trucks, RVs and cars turned into the parking lot of Virginia Mot…
The Virginia Community College System is hiring a new chancellor. Gov. Youngkin says his office has been excluded from the search.
“I know he’s proud of me. He would tell me so many times he was proud of me for what I was doing.”
'It was a relief:' Buz Grossberg talks about closing Buz and Ned's original location; he's still cooking at new spot
Buz Grossberg is back cooking in the pit full time at Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue in western Henrico County now that the North Arthur Ashe Bou…