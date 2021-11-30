EXCLUDES LOT PRICE The Nolan is an enchanting home designed to meet your desire for an inviting open floor plan made for easy entertaining.. The modern luxury of this design is met with a farmhouse feel from the open kitchen area with a generous granite topped island to the expansive living space with room for a large farmhouse table and the comfy sitting area around the fireplace. French doors flank the fireplace leading to the covered porch outside, inviting in tons of natural light. The first-floor primary is a breathtaking space with room for a sitting area as well as an elegant bath with optional soaker tub and massive double-head shower. The second floor is as awe-inspiring as the first with 4 bedrooms, a media room perfect for movie theater style seating, and another large space that can be used as a fitness room or as your heart desires. This amazing home is just waiting for your personal touch!
7 Bedroom Home in Williamsburg - $583,527
