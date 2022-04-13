7 Most common resume mistakes you should avoid

One of the most critical weapons in your job-search arsenal is a resume. It's your chance to make a first impression on potential employers and, if done correctly, can help you stand out from the crowd.

However, if you make common mistakes on your resume, it can easily lead to your application being tossed in the trash. So, before you start working on your resume, avoid these seven common mistakes!

Including too much or irrelevant information

It's important to be concise and only include relevant information regarding the position you're applying for. Hiring managers will quickly lose interest in a resume that contains excessive or irrelevant information. Stick to the basics and focus on your most recent and relevant experience.

Making typographical errors

Typos and grammatical errors are a big no-no on resumes. This shows a lack of attention to detail and carelessness, qualities that hiring managers do not want in an employee. Before submitting it, proofread your resume several times, or have someone else look it over for you.

Using ambiguous language

Vague language such as "results-oriented" or "team player" doesn't tell the hiring manager anything specific about your skills or experience. Instead, use concrete examples and figures to demonstrate what you have accomplished in your previous roles.

Not tailoring your resume

A generic resume that you send to every employer will not cut it. You need to tailor your resume specifically for each job you're applying for. This means specifying certain relatable work experiences and using the keywords given in the job posting.

Having a dull or unprofessional design

Your resume should be easy on the eyes and not overly cluttered. Use simple fonts and clear headings to organize your information in an easily digestible way. And stay away from anything that could be perceived as unprofessional, such as bright colors or cutesy graphics.

Failing to include a cover letter

A cover letter is just as important as your resume in many cases. It's an opportunity to introduce yourself and explain why you're the best candidate. Be always sure to include a cover letter when applying for jobs.

Not keeping your contact information up to date

It seems like a small detail, but it can make it difficult for employers to get in touch with you if your contact information is out of date. Ensure your email address, phone number, and mailing address are current and correct.

Bottom Line