7 Tips to help you nail your next in-person interview

An in-person interview can be one of the scariest parts of the job search process, but it's also one of the most important. An interviewer will use your appearance, personality, and overall conduct to make an immediate decision about whether or not they want to hire you.

To help you ace your next in-person interview, here are seven tips from The Richmond Times-Dispatch that can help you handle yourself like a pro in your next in-person interview scenario.

1. Practice, practice, practice

It's important to practice answering common interview questions out loud before your big day. Have a friend or family member ask you questions like, "Tell me about a time when you had to deal with a difficult customer," or "What are your strengths and weaknesses?" This will help you get comfortable with the interview format and give you a chance to work on your delivery.

If possible, schedule mock interviews before you meet with hiring managers for real so that you know what to expect. You'll also want to be sure to have your elevator pitch at the ready; this is a 30-second introduction of yourself that includes why you're interested in the position and how your skills can benefit the company.

2. Do research on the company

Before you step into an interview, you must research the company; understand its mission, values, and what they're looking for in a candidate. This will not only help you prepare for questions, but will also show the interviewer that you're interested in being a part of their team.

3. Learn about the hiring manager

See if you have any mutual connections on LinkedIn. Check out their company website and read any recent news articles about them. This will give you a better idea of their interests and help you connect with them on a personal level.

4. Do your homework on the role

The first step to nailing any interview is research. You should take the time to learn about the role you're interviewing for, as well as the company's culture and values. This will not only help you answer questions more confidently, but it will also show the interviewer that you're truly interested in the role.

5. Arrive early

One of the biggest mistakes job seekers make is being late to interviews. So, whether it's due to traffic or other unforeseen circumstances, always plan on arriving at least 15 minutes early so that everything runs smoothly.

6. Arrive prepared with questions

One of the best ways to make a good impression in an interview is to come prepared with questions. This shows that you have done your research and is also a great way to start a conversation.

The questions don't need to be difficult or technical, but should demonstrate that you've taken the time to learn about the company, its products, and what it has been up to lately. Don't go into an interview without any idea of what you want from them or what you can offer them!

7. Dress appropriately

It's important to make a good first impression, and that starts with your appearance. Depending on the company culture, you'll want to dress either formally or business casual. If you're not sure, it's always better to err on the side of caution and go with something more formal.

Final thoughts

Job seekers should remember that the key to nailing an in-person interview is to be prepared. In today's labor marketplace, it's more important than ever for job seekers to know what they're getting into before they head into an interview.