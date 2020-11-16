7519 Nicklaus Circle

Hunter Bottoms, known for lighting up his parents' popular Brandermill house at 14309 Long Hill Road, is lighting up his own house in Moseley with roughly 40,000 lights.

His parents' house won USA Today's Best Private Holiday Lights Display several years ago with over 150,000 lights and was such a popular attraction on the Tacky Light Tour that there were traffic back-ups in Brandermill and neighborhood complaints. The house stopped lighting up in 2018 after new community rules made it impossible to stage the light show.