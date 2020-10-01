76ers hire Doc Rivers as coach

PHILADELPHIA — There’s a new Doc in Philadelphia — one charged with reviving a 76ers organization that fell far short of NBA championship expectations.

The 76ers reached an agreement Thursday with Doc Rivers to become the latest coach to try and lead the Sixers to their first NBA championship since 1983 — a team led by Julius “Dr. J” Erving and former Petersburg High School standout Moses Malone — a source told The Associated Press. Rivers takes over for Brett Brown, who was fired after the 76ers were swept in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Rivers was fired about two weeks after the Los Angeles Clippers wasted a 3-1 series lead and lost to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.

Rivers spent seven seasons with the Clippers, making the playoffs in six of them — major success for a once-woebegone franchise. This season’s team, with the additions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, was expected to compete for a championship.

But losing three closeout opportunities to the Nuggets cost the Clippers a chance to play the Los Angeles Lakers in the West finals, and likely played a role in Rivers not remaining as coach.

Rivers also coached the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics, winning the NBA title with the Celtics in 2008.