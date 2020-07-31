Ginsburg released from N.Y. hospital
WASHINGTON — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from a hospital in New York City and has returned home, the Supreme Court said Friday.
The court said Ginsburg, 87, is doing well, two days after undergoing a minimally invasive procedure on Wednesday to “revise a bile duct stent” at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The stent had originally been placed last August, when Ginsburg was treated for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas.
Ginsburg, the oldest justice on the nine-member court, announced on July 17 that she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer. The liberal justice, who has had four earlier bouts with cancer, said her treatment so far has succeeded in reducing lesions on her liver.
High court won’t halt border wall projects
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court declined by a 5-4 vote Friday to halt the Trump administration’s construction of portions of the border wall with Mexico following a recent lower court ruling that the administration improperly diverted money to the project.
The court’s four liberal justices dissented, saying they would have prohibited construction while a court challenge continues, after a federal appeals court ruled in June that the administration had illegally sidestepped Congress in transferring the Defense Department money.
Friday’s order means the court is not likely even to consider the substance of the issue until after the November election, while work on the wall continues.
Hong Kong leader postpones elections
HONG KONG — The Hong Kong government said Friday that it would delay legislative council elections for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision to put the Sept. 6 elections on hold — unprecedented in the city’s political history since its handover from Britain to China in 1997 — was widely seen as another direct blow to Hong Kong’s autonomy after Beijing imposed a new security law that sharply expanded powers to quash dissent in Hong Kong.
The legislative council races were expected to bring a significant show of support for opponents of Beijing’s increasing controls. In advance, Hong Kong officials disqualified a dozen pro-democracy candidates. Now, Hong Kong’s chief executive, Carrie Lam, said the makeup of the 70-seat council will be decided by Beijing until new elections are held.
‘Into the Wild’ bus may go to museum
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An infamous bus appears headed to a new home at a museum in Fairbanks after being removed from Alaska’s backcountry to deter people from making dangerous, sometimes deadly treks to visit the site where a young man documented his demise in 1992.
The state Department of Natural Resources said Thursday that it intends to negotiate with the University of Alaska’s Museum of the North to display the bus, which was popularized by the book “Into the Wild” and a movie of the same name and flown from its location near Denali National Park and Preserve in June.
The bus became a beacon for those wishing to retrace the steps of Christopher McCandless, who hiked to the bus in 1992. The 24-year-old Virginia man died from starvation when he couldn’t hike back out because of the swollen Teklanika River. He kept a journal of his ordeal, which was discovered when his body was found.
Biden’s VP search enters final stretch
WASHINGTON — As Joe Biden nears the announcement of his vice presidential choice, the top contenders and their advocates are making final appeals.
The campaign hasn’t finalized a date for naming a running mate, but three people who spoke on condition of anonymity said a public announcement likely wouldn’t happen before the week of Aug. 10. That’s one week before Democrats will hold their convention to officially nominate Biden as their presidential nominee.
The former vice president has said he will pick a woman to be his running mate. The leading contenders include California Sen. Kamala Harris, California Rep. Karen Bass and Obama National Security Adviser Susan Rice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.