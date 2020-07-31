Actor Bryan Cranston has revealed that he contracted COVID-19. Now recovered, he is donating plasma to aid research and is encouraging others to do so. In a Thursday Instagram post, the “Breaking Bad” star sought to boost the morale of those suffering from the illness.
In a video accompanying his post, Cranston can be seen at the UCLA Blood and Platelet Center donating plasma.
***
Tamar Braxton has confirmed that she attempted suicide in July and blamed the culture of reality TV for damaging her mental health and pushing her to the point where she tried to take her own life.
“Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!,” which had been set to debut this week on WeTV, was pushed to a Sept. 10 launch after the singer and reality TV personality was found unconscious by boyfriend David Adefeso in a Los Angeles hotel room on July 16. She was hospitalized.
***
Taylor Swift has changed the design of her “Folklore” merchandise after being accused of stealing the look.
Amira Rasool, who owns New York City-based The Folklore, noted on July 24 that Swift’s logo on her new album merch looked a lot like The Folklore’s logo. The merchandise has been removed from Swift’s website.
Swift said she admired Rasool’s work and that she’d donated money to the Black in Fashion Council, which launches Aug. 3. Rasool publicly thanked Swift.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.