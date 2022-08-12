8/13 Nation Briefs

WHO plans to rename monkeypox disease

The World Health Organization said it’s holding an open forum to rename monkeypox after some critics raised concerns the name could be derogatory or have racist connotations.

In a statement Friday, the U.N. health agency said it has also renamed two families, or clades, of the virus, using Roman numerals instead of geographic areas to avoid stigmatization.

The version of the disease formerly known as the Congo Basin will now be known as Clade one or I, and the West Africa clade will be known as Clade two or II.

Monkeypox was first named in 1958 when research monkeys in Denmark were observed to have a “pox-like” disease, although they are not thought to be the animal reservoir.

Montenegro man kills 11; passerby kills him

A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage Friday, killing 11 people before being shot dead by a passerby, Montenegro state TV reported, quoting police sources.

State TV RTCG said the gunman wounded another six people, including a policeman, in the city of Cetinje.

RTCG said the attacker was randomly shooting at people walking in the street, including at children. Four of the wounded were transferred to a hospital in Cetinje while two others with serious wounds were sent to the Clinical Center in Podgorica, it said.

RTCG quoted police sources as saying the attack came after a family dispute but gave no further details.

Officials: Polio found in N.Y.C. wastewater

Polio has been detected in New York City, the state health department said Friday, a jarring discovery based on wastewater samples that arrives three weeks after a case emerged in Rockland County.

Before the Rockland County case, the United States had gone about a decade without logging any polio cases.

“For every one case of paralytic polio identified, hundreds more may be undetected,” Dr. Mary Bassett, the state health commissioner, said in a statement.

Dr. Ashwin Vasan, the city health commissioner, urged New Yorkers to respond to the news by getting jabbed with the long-administered polio vaccine.

School district tries to fix Spanish translation

With voting already under way in Florida’s Aug. 23 election, officials in a county where about 1 in 4 voters are Hispanic are scrambling to fix a Spanish translation error that can’t help efforts to raise more money for education.

The Broward school district is asking voters to double the tax rate to help cover the costs of teacher raises and more school security staff, and to bolster mental health programs. The proposal would increase a tax from one half a mill, which is about $50 per $100,000 in home value, to a full mill.

But the Spanish version of that question translated “one mill” into “one million” and said the funding would pay for an administrative person who oversees resources, not for school police officers.

More than 64,000 citizens had already sent in their vote-by-mail ballots by Wednesday afternoon for the Aug. 23 election, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.