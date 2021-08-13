8/14 Nation Briefs

U.S.: 9/11 anniversary could inspire attacks
WASHINGTON — The upcoming 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks as well as approaching religious holidays could inspire extremist attacks, the Department of Homeland Security said in a terrorism alert issued Friday.
DHS did not cite any specific threats in the National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin. But it noted that the U.S. is in a “heightened threat environment,” fueled by factors that include violent extremists motivated by racial and ethnic hatred and resentment of restrictions imposed during the pandemic.
Federal judge leaves evictions ban in place
WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Friday refused landlords’ request to put the Biden administration’s new eviction moratorium on hold, though she ruled that the freeze is illegal.
U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich said her “hands are tied” by an appellate decision from the last time courts considered the evictions moratorium in the spring. Alabama landlords who are challenging the moratorium, which is set to expire Oct. 3, are likely to appeal her ruling.
Base locked down until man detained
WASHINGTON — A military base in the nation’s capital was locked down for about two hours Friday, after an armed man ran onto the grounds during a local police investigation of gunshots on the streets surrounding the base.
A statement from Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling said the man’s firearm was discovered after the intrusion, and the intruder himself was detained around 2:45 p.m. during “a thorough sweep of the installation.”
The individual, who was not named, was transferred to Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department. No injuries were immediately reported.
Wildfires threaten towns in Mont., Calif.
LAME DEER, Mont. — Wildfires in Montana threatened rural towns and ranchland Friday and victims of a California blaze returned to their incinerated community, even as the U.S. West faced another round of dangerous weather and smoke pollution fouled the air.
Firefighters and residents have scrambled to save hundreds of homes as flames advance across the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation in southeastern Montana.
An evacuation order was lifted Friday morning for about 600 people in and around the town of Ashland, just east of the reservation, signaling progress on the blaze that had burned out of control since Sunday. But the fire was still burning near the tribal headquarters town of Lame Deer, where a mandatory evacuation remained in place and a second fire was threatening from the opposite direction.
In California, residents of the small town of Greenville in the northern Sierra Nevada were trying to cope with the magnitude of their losses after a wildfire burned down much of the town.
“Everything that I own is now ashes or twisted metal. That’s just all it is,” said Greenville resident Ken Donnell, who escaped with the clothes on his back.
The Dixie Fire, California’s largest single wildfire in recorded history, has destroyed 550 homes.
— From wire reports