8/14 Nation Briefs

WASHINGTON — A military base in the nation’s capital was locked down for about two hours Friday, after an armed man ran onto the grounds during a local police investigation of gunshots on the streets surrounding the base.

A statement from Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling said the man’s firearm was discovered after the intrusion, and the intruder himself was detained around 2:45 p.m. during “a thorough sweep of the installation.”

The individual, who was not named, was transferred to Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department. No injuries were immediately reported.

Wildfires threaten towns in Mont., Calif.

LAME DEER, Mont. — Wildfires in Montana threatened rural towns and ranchland Friday and victims of a California blaze returned to their incinerated community, even as the U.S. West faced another round of dangerous weather and smoke pollution fouled the air.

Firefighters and residents have scrambled to save hundreds of homes as flames advance across the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation in southeastern Montana.