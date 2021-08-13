8/14 Personalities

Nanci Griffith, the Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter from Texas whose literary songs like “Love at the Five and Dime” celebrated the South, died Friday. She was 68.

Her management company, Gold Mountain Entertainment, did not provide a cause of death.

“It was Nanci’s wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing,” the company said in a statement.

Griffith worked closely with other folk singers, helping the early careers of artists like Lyle Lovett and Emmylou Harris. She had a high-pitched voice, and her singing was effortlessly smooth with a twangy Texas accent as she sang about Dust Bowl farmers and empty Woolworth general stores.

Griffith was also known for her recording of “From a Distance,” which would become a well-known Bette Midler tune. The song appeared on Griffith’s first major label release, “Lone Star State of Mind,” in 1987.