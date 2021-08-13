8/14 Personalities

Nanci Griffith, the Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter from Texas whose literary songs like “Love at the Five and Dime” celebrated the South, died Friday. She was 68.
Her management company, Gold Mountain Entertainment, did not provide a cause of death.
“It was Nanci’s wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing,” the company said in a statement.
Griffith worked closely with other folk singers, helping the early careers of artists like Lyle Lovett and Emmylou Harris. She had a high-pitched voice, and her singing was effortlessly smooth with a twangy Texas accent as she sang about Dust Bowl farmers and empty Woolworth general stores.
Griffith was also known for her recording of “From a Distance,” which would become a well-known Bette Midler tune. The song appeared on Griffith’s first major label release, “Lone Star State of Mind,” in 1987.
Her 1993 album, “Other Voices, Other Rooms,” earned a Grammy for best contemporary folk album. Named after a Truman Capote novel, the album features Griffith singing with Harris, John Prine, Arlo Guthrie and Guy Clark on classic folk songs.
In 2008, Griffith won the Lifetime Achievement Trailblazer Award from the Americana Music Association. She gained many fans in Ireland and Northern Ireland, where she would often tour.
The creators of the irreverent animated television series “South Park” are buying Casa Bonita, a quirky restaurant in suburban Denver that was featured on the show.
Matt Stone and Trey Parker said in an interview with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Friday that they had come to an agreement with the current owners of the restaurant, which closed to diners in March 2020 as the pandemic took hold. It declared bankruptcy in the spring.
“We’re excited to work with everybody and make it the place we all want to make it,” Parker said.
