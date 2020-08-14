8/15 Nation Briefs

U.S. court voids Calif. ban on ammo clips
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday threw out California’s ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines, saying the law violates the U.S. Constitution’s protection of the right to bear firearms.
“Even well-intentioned laws must pass constitutional muster,” Judge Kenneth Lee wrote for the panel’s majority. California’s ban on magazines holding more than 10 rounds “strikes at the core of the Second Amendment — the right to armed self-defense.”
He noted that California passed the law “in the wake of heart-wrenching and highly publicized mass shootings,” but said that isn’t enough to justify a ban whose scope “is so sweeping that half of all magazines in America are now unlawful to own in California.”
Miss. officers charged with murder in death
JACKSON, Miss. — Three Mississippi police officers have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Black man last year, according to a recently unsealed indictment.
A Hinds County grand jury indicted the officers in the January 2019 death of George Robinson, 62, according to the Aug. 5 indictment.
It accuses the officers — Desmond Barney, Lincoln Lampley and Anthony Fox — with “willfully, unlawfully and feloniously” causing Robinson’s death, the Clarion Ledger of Jackson reported. All three worked for the Jackson Police Department at the time.
The indictment alleges that the three officers removed Robinson from his vehicle, body-slammed him on the pavement and repeatedly struck him in the head and chest.
Tropical storms seem unlikely threat to U.S.
MIAMI — Josephine continued to just barely hold on to its tropical storm status Friday as Tropical Storm Kyle formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the East Coast of the United States, packing winds near gale force but with no major population centers in its projected path.
Kyle was about 185 miles southeast of Atlantic City, N.J, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said. It was moving east-northeast at 17 mph and was expected to move quickly away from land over the next few days, the center said.
Josephine had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was about 460 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, the hurricane center said. Josephine was expected to weaken over the weekend, forecasters said. No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.
Trump visits brother, seriously ill in hospital
NEW YORK — President Donald Trump on Friday paid a visit to his younger brother, Robert Trump, at the New York hospital where he has been hospitalized.
The president entered New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in Manhattan wearing a face mask on Friday afternoon.
“I hope he’s OK,” Trump said before arriving at the hospital. “He’s having a tough time.”
The White House did not immediately release details about why Robert Trump, 72, had been hospitalized, but officials reported that he was seriously ill.
