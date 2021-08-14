8/15 Personalities

Tony Bennett has retired from performing, his son and longtime manager Danny Bennett has confirmed.

Just a week after the legendary crooner joined frequent collaborator Lady Gaga for two sold-out shows at Manhattan’s Radio City Music Hall, his son says that the 95-year-old performer will no longer return to the stage and that upcoming tour dates are canceled.

The much-anticipated New York shows — “One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga” — were billed as the singer’s final shows in the Big Apple. He was, however, still scheduled to keep touring and performing at other venues along the East Coast.

But after an announcement that Bennett would cancel the remainder of his 2021 tour, his son said that the Astoria-born singer was effectively retiring from the stage.

“There won’t be any additional concerts,” Danny Bennett told Variety. “This was a hard decision for us to make, as he is a capable performer. This is, however, doctors’ orders.”

