8/15 Personalities

Civil rights activist Ruby Bridges has written a children’s book with a candid telling of the past and positive message for the future, inspired by the Black Lives Matter protests.
Delacorte Press, an imprint of Random House Children’s Books, announced Friday that Bridges’ “This Is Your Time” will come out Nov. 10. It arrives 60 years after she made history at age 6 by becoming the first Black student at an all-white elementary school in New Orleans, walking past crowds screaming racist slurs. She was later honored by Norman Rockwell in the painting “The Problem We All Live With.”
Bridges is also the author of “Through My Eyes,” a memoir published in 1999.
***
Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers and Los Angeles prosecutors have agreed to postpone extradition proceedings that would send the imprisoned former film producer from New York to California to face sexual assault charges, citing the coronavirus pandemic.
Weinstein, who is serving a 23-year prison sentence on convictions for rape and sexual assault against two women, made a brief appearance Friday in a Buffalo courtroom via videoconference from prison. The extradition hearing was postponed to Dec. 11.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office agreed to the delay because of the pandemic, a spokesman said. Weinstein, 68, survived a bout with the coronavirus earlier this year while serving time in a maximum-security prison near Buffalo.
***
The author of the million-selling self-help book “The Secret” is aiming even higher with her next work.
Rhonda Byrne’s “The Greatest Secret” is coming out Nov. 24, HarperOne said Friday. Like “The Secret,” the new book will be released through publisher Judith Curr. She was head of the Simon & Schuster imprint Atria Books in 2006 when “The Secret” came out, and she is now president and publisher of HarperOne.
“The Secret” has sold more than 35 million copies worldwide. A film adaptation starring Katie Holmes came out last month.
— The Associated Press