8/16 Nation and World Briefs

Nomination for lands chief is withdrawn
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration withdrew the nomination of William Pendley to head the Bureau of Land Management on Saturday amid signs that the choice would hurt the re-election prospects of Republican Sens. Cory Gardner of Colorado and Steve Daines of Montana.
The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee received the materials needed to hold hearings on the nomination. But Democrats were planning to press Daines, who sits on the committee and who is in a tight race with Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat.
Earlier this month, the Montana League of Conservation Voters put up an ad ursing voters to “tell Steve Daines our public lands are not for sale.”
Pendley is BLM’s deputy director for policy and programs and has been acting as the bureau’s director since July 2019. White House and Interior officials said that Pendley would continue in his current position.
N.Y. light display to mark 9/11 is back on
NEW YORK — New York’s annual light display honoring victims of 9/11 is back on, officials announced Saturday. They said health officials will supervise this year’s tribute to ensure workers’ safety amid concerns related to the pandemic.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said it is especially important this year to commemorate the lives lost and heroism displayed in the Sept. 11 attacks “as New Yorkers are once again called upon to face a common enemy.”
The announcement came days after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum canceled the Tribute in Light over concerns the coronavirus might spread among crews creating twin columns of light to represent the World Trade Center in the Manhattan sky.
Newsweek apologizes for op-ed on Harris
NEW YORK — Newsweek has apologized for an op-ed that questioned Sen. Kamala Harris’ U.S. citizenship and her eligibility to be Joe Biden’s running mate, a false theory that President Donald Trump has not dismissed.
“This op-ed is being used by some as a tool to perpetuate racism and xenophobia. We apologize,” read Newsweek’s editor’s note on Friday.
“We entirely failed to anticipate the ways in which the essay would be interpreted, distorted and weaponized,” read the apology, signed by Josh Hammer, opinion editor, and Nancy Cooper, global editor in chief. But they ended the note by saying that the op-ed would remain on the site, with their note.
The op-ed was written by John Eastman, an attorney who argues that the U.S. Constitution doesn’t grant birthright citizenship. Eastman sowed doubt about Harris’ eligibility based on her parents’ immigration status. Harris’ mother was born in India and her father was born in Jamaica. Harris was born in Oakland, Calif.
Israel retaliates for arson balloon attack
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Israeli aircraft bombed sites belonging to the militant Hamas group in the Gaza Strip for a fifth night in a row, the Israeli military said early Sunday.
The military said the airstrikes were in response to arson balloons that Hamas-affiliated groups sent across the Gaza frontier into Israeli territory. The balloons have caused dozens of fires.
