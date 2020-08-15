8/16 Personalities

R. Kelly’s manager was arrested in California on charges that he threatened a shooting at a Manhattan theater two years ago, forcing an evacuation and the cancellation of the screening of a documentary addressing allegations that the singer had sexually abused women and girls.
Donnell Russell, 45, of Chicago, was charged with conspiracy and with threatening physical harm by interstate communication. He appeared remotely Friday from Los Angeles before a magistrate judge in Manhattan. He was permitted to remain free on $75,000 bail. An email seeking comment was sent to his court-appointed lawyer.
The charge comes on the heels of Russell being charged in Brooklyn federal court last week with harassing a Kelly victim and her mother after the unidentified woman filed a lawsuit against Kelly.
Authorities said Russell sent a letter to the woman’s lawyer with cropped nude photographs of her and later sent her a text warning her: “Pull the plug or you will be exposed.”
Marge Simpson has advice for a lawyer with the Trump campaign: Do not name call.
In a clip posted Friday by Fox’s animated series “The Simpsons,” matriarch Marge chided the attorney over a tweet comparing her voice to that of the Democratic vice presidential contender, Sen. Kamala Harris.
“I usually don’t get into politics, but the president’s senior adviser, Jenna Ellis, just said Kamala Harris sounds like me,” Marge says in the clip, adding that daughter Lisa Simpson says ”she doesn’t mean it as a compliment.”
“If that’s so, as an ordinary suburban housewife, I’m starting to feel a little disrespected,” Marge said, balefully. “I teach my children not to name call, Jenna.”
The long-running “The Simpsons” is known for mocking public figures and celebrities, Trump among them. Actor Julie Kavner is the voice behind Marge Simpson.
— The Associated Press