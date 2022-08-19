8/20 Nation Personalities

Friends and fellow authors spoke out on Salman Rushdie’s behalf during a rally Friday outside the main branch of the New York Public Library, one week after he was attacked onstage in the western part of the state and hospitalized with stab wounds.

Rushdie’s condition has improved, and, according to his literary agent, he has been removed from a ventilator.

Jeffrey Eugenides, Tina Brown and Kiran Desai were among those who shared wishes for a full recovery, told stories of Rushdie as an inspiration and defender of free expression, and read passages from his books, essays and speeches, including from “The Satanic Verses,” the 1988 novel that was condemned by some Muslims as blasphemous.

The gathering was presented in part by the library, by Rushdie’s publisher, Penguin Random House, and by the literary and human rights organization PEN America. Hundreds were in attendance.

***

Tevin Campbell is opening up about his sexuality, coming out to the world this week as a gay man in an interview with the People magazine podcast “People Every Day.”

“When I came out to my family and friends [at] about 19 or 20, that was it for me,” the “I’m Ready” singer said. “And then I went on the road of discovering myself.”

Campbell said he didn’t try to hide anything about himself, but acknowledged how difficult it was to be publicly gay in the ’90s. He said he was “glad he gets to see” queer stars such as Frank Ocean and Lil Nas X and noted how affirming their success is for young Black boys still discovering themselves.

Campbell is coming out publicly almost 20 years after he declared he was not gay but he was a “try-sexual” in an interview with Sister 2 Sister magazine.

“I’m not gay, but there are a lot of different things that I do like, sexually,” Campbell said when asked about his sexuality.