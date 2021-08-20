8/21 Nation Briefs

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged
WASHINGTON — A man who claimed he had a bomb in a pickup truck near the U.S. Capitol, prompting evacuations and an hourslong standoff with police, told a federal judge Friday he has not taken his “mind medication” and was ordered to undergo a mental competency hearing.
Floyd Ray Roseberry appeared before a federal magistrate judge in Washington and was charged with threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempting to use an explosive device. He had demanded to speak to President Joe Biden about a range of grievances against the Democratic Party and claimed that if he was shot, his vehicle and four others would explode.
If convicted, he could face a sentence of up to life in prison.
Scottish parties reach deal to share power
LONDON — The Scottish National Party and the Scottish Greens agreed Friday on a power-sharing deal that falls short of a coalition government but could pave the way to another referendum on Scotland’s independence from the U.K. in the coming couple of years.
The two parties, which have been locked in negotiations since May after the SNP fell one seat short of an overall majority in the Scottish elections, will cement the pro-independence majority in the devolved Edinburgh-based parliament over the coming five years.
The SNP has been in power since 2007 and its leader Nicola Sturgeon has been Scotland’s first minister since late 2014 .
Navalny issues call to fight corruption
MOSCOW — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny marked the anniversary of a poisoning attack against him by urging global leaders Friday to put more attention on combating corruption and to target tycoons close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In an article published in three European newspapers, Navalny chided Western leaders for relegating the fight against corruption to a “secondary agenda” item and said that graft plays an essential part in policy failures, including in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Navalny received a 2½-year prison sentence in February for violating the terms of a suspended sentence from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that he dismissed as politically motivated.
18 midshipmen out in cheating scandal
Eighteen midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., have been expelled or resigned following an investigation into cheating on a physics exam in December 2020, officials said Friday.
More than 650 midshipmen took the final exam that month for General Physics I, which was administered through an online platform. The students were given written and verbal instructions that said they could not use outside websites or sources to complete the test, according to a statement from the academy.