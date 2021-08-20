8/21 Personalities

Hong Kong’s granting of a quarantine exemption to Hollywood star Nicole Kidman is drawing criticism from lawmakers as the city tightens entry restrictions for international travelers to control the coronavirus.

Kidman, who reportedly flew to Hong Kong last week from coronavirus-hit Sydney, was exempted from a weeklong quarantine and was spotted in the city this week filming a new Amazon Prime Video series titled “Expats,” according to local media reports.

The government said it had granted the exemption “for the purpose of performing designated professional work.” It said the work was “conducive to maintaining the necessary operation and development of Hong Kong’s economy.”

K-pop titans BTS — aka, the world’s biggest band — has canceled its Map of the Soul tour, which originally included dates in the U.S. and Canada. The announcement was made on the BTS-affiliated fan platform Weverse and reported by multiple outlets.