8/21 Personalities

Hong Kong’s granting of a quarantine exemption to Hollywood star Nicole Kidman is drawing criticism from lawmakers as the city tightens entry restrictions for international travelers to control the coronavirus.
Kidman, who reportedly flew to Hong Kong last week from coronavirus-hit Sydney, was exempted from a weeklong quarantine and was spotted in the city this week filming a new Amazon Prime Video series titled “Expats,” according to local media reports.
The government said it had granted the exemption “for the purpose of performing designated professional work.” It said the work was “conducive to maintaining the necessary operation and development of Hong Kong’s economy.”
***
K-pop titans BTS — aka, the world’s biggest band — has canceled its Map of the Soul tour, which originally included dates in the U.S. and Canada. The announcement was made on the BTS-affiliated fan platform Weverse and reported by multiple outlets.
The tour was originally set to kick off in April 2020 with four shows at Olympic Stadium in Seoul before crossing the Pacific for a North American run. But the boy band — featuring Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — postponed the tour amid raising case counts and hospitalization numbers for COVID-19. The dates were never officially rescheduled. And now it appears they won’t be.
***
Japanese actor Sonny Chiba, who wowed the world with his martial arts skills in more than 100 films, including “Kill Bill,” died Thursday. He was 82.
Chiba, known in Japan as Shinichi Chiba, died in a hospital near Tokyo where he had been treated for COVID-19 since Aug. 8, said Tokyo-based Astraia, his management office, in a statement on Friday. It said he had not been vaccinated.
Chiba is survived by his children, Juri Manase, Mackenyu Arata and Gordon Maeda, all actors. A wake was canceled as a pandemic measure, and funeral arrangements were still undecided.
— From wire reports