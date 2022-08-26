8/27 Nation Briefs

Super PAC president gets prison sentence

The president of a super PAC in Puerto Rico who pleaded guilty to hiding the identity of donors who supported the U.S. territory’s governor during his 2020 election campaign was sentenced Friday to 14 months in federal prison.

Joseph Fuentes Fernández also served as treasurer for Salvemos a Puerto Rico — Let’s Save Puerto Rico — and had raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Gov. Pedro Pierluisi’s campaign.

Pierluisi is not charged in the case and has stressed that his campaign committee did not coordinate its activities with any PAC, including Salvemos a Puerto Rico.

Federal authorities said the super PAC was ordered to pay a $150,000 fine and placed on a three-year probation.

2 dead in shooting at Ky. homeless shelter

Two people were killed and two more wounded in a shooting at a homeless shelter for men in western Kentucky, and a suspect has been arrested, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of an active shooter at the Harbor House Christian Center, the Henderson Police Department said in a statement on social media.

The suspect was identified as Kenneth B. Gibbs, 37. He has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, Henderson Police Lt. Stuart O’Nan said Friday.

Gibbs is being held at the Henderson County jail.

Police have not released a motive in the shooting and did not identify the wounded men. Steven Wathen, 67, and Chad Holmes, 44, were killed, police said.

Woman arrested after racist rant, assault

A woman was arrested and faces a possible hate crime charge after she was captured on video in a racist rant and assault on women of South Asian descent in a suburban Dallas parking lot in another disturbing example of anti-Asian violence seen across the United States.

Plano police said in a statement that Esmeralda Upton, 58, of Plano, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and terroristic threat charges. She was jailed with bond set at $10,000.

Rani Banerjee told Dallas TV station WFAA that she and three friends had just finished eating dinner at a restaurant when Upton approached them in the parking lot.

“Suddenly, we heard this woman yelling at us and started coming toward us. We were shocked by the racial slurs that she used and combative attitude,” Banerjee said.

Azerbaijan reclaims control of key city

Azerbaijan has taken back control of a strategic city on the edge of Nagorno-Karabakh, the leader of Azerbaijan said Friday.

President lham Aliyev said Azerbaijani forces have moved into the city of Lachin and two nearby villages. “I congratulate Lachin residents and the entire people of Azerbaijan,” he tweeted.

Lachin sits on a road that has served as the main link between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan has reclaimed control of the city and the “Lachin corridor” after building an alternate route in line with a Russia-mediated truce that ended a 2020 war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.