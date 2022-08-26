8/27 Personalities

Meghan Markle is not just the Duchess of Sussex. She’s now also the Queen of Podcasts.

Markle’s new Spotify-exclusive podcast, “Archetypes,” surpassed regular chart-topper “The Joe Rogan Experience” this week on Spotify’s list of most-listened-to podcasts in six regions, including the U.S. and the United Kingdom.

The show’s inaugural episode premiered Tuesday and featured tennis legend Serena Williams. The podcast also topped the charts in Canada, Ireland, New Zealand and Australia.

“Archetypes” was conceived as an outlet for Markle to explore the stereotypes surrounding women of all ages through “uncensored conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape narratives,” according to a March statement from Spotify.

In the debut episode, Markle and Williams discussed the double standard women face when they are labeled “ambitious,” and shared their personal experiences as friends, celebrities and moms.

***

Kevin Hart has a thriving comedy and acting career, and now he’s aiming for people’s stomachs.

The prolific actor-comedian opened his first plant-based, fast-food restaurant called Hart House on Thursday in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles near the city’s airport. He wants this new venture to attract regular plant-base eaters along with those who haven’t yet been introduced to that world of healthy eating.

“Our business is in the business of feeling good,” he said in an interview before the restaurant’s official opening, which got off to a strong start with a long lines of customers.

Rapper Lil Baby showed up to the preview to place an order from the menu that features plant-based crispy chick’n sandwiches, chick’n nuggets, burgers, salads, tots, fries, iced teas and a limeade. The restaurant’s milkshakes are made from an oat-and-soy blend.