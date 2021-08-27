8/28 Personalities

If there was an award for not winning awards, Diane Warren would have won it.
The recording artist/songwriter is the most nominated woman in the history of the Academy Awards, and has lost out on the trophy 12 times — or as she puts it, she has “12 no Oscar Awards.”
On Friday, Warren released her debut album, with collaborations from friends old and new, including Celine Dion, John Legend, Ty Dolla Sign plus a bringing together of rapper G-Eazy and guitar legend Santana.
Warren, who won a Grammy Award for 1988’s “Nothing’s Going to Stop Us Now,” has penned such global hits as “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” for Aerosmith and “Un-Break My Heart” for Toni Braxton. Her new album, “Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1,” is the first time she has put her own name to the songs. She says she already has enough music for a second “Cave Sessions” volume.
***
If Dennis Caplinger had any musical limitations, they were all but inaudible in a career that stretched from his teen years in the pioneering San Diego band Bluegrass Etc. in the mid-1970s until shortly before his death on Aug. 14 at age 57.
Featured on Grammy-winning albums by Eric Clapton and JJ Cale in 2007 and Buck Howdy in 2010, Caplinger had been hospitalized for about a month. He died of complications from sepsis, according to his son and fellow musician, Zachary Caplinger.
Singer-songwriter Steve Vaus credits Dennis Caplinger for elevating Vaus’ music. “If not for Dennis’ brilliance, I wouldn’t even have had one Grammy nomination, let alone four and a Grammy win,” said Vaus, who records under the Buck Howdy name.
Caplinger contributed music to a number of TV series, including “The Simpsons” and “Deadwood,” and to ads for such companies as Subway and Home Depot. His books include “Gospel Banjo,” “Ultimate Beginner Bluegrass Banjo Basics” and “The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Bluegrass Mandolin Favorites.”
Other survivors include his wife, Elizabeth; two daughters, Melissa and Rachel; and two sisters.
— From wire reports