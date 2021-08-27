8/28 Personalities

If there was an award for not winning awards, Diane Warren would have won it.

The recording artist/songwriter is the most nominated woman in the history of the Academy Awards, and has lost out on the trophy 12 times — or as she puts it, she has “12 no Oscar Awards.”

On Friday, Warren released her debut album, with collaborations from friends old and new, including Celine Dion, John Legend, Ty Dolla Sign plus a bringing together of rapper G-Eazy and guitar legend Santana.

Warren, who won a Grammy Award for 1988’s “Nothing’s Going to Stop Us Now,” has penned such global hits as “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” for Aerosmith and “Un-Break My Heart” for Toni Braxton. Her new album, “Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1,” is the first time she has put her own name to the songs. She says she already has enough music for a second “Cave Sessions” volume.

***