8/29 Personalities

An awkward youth is coaxed into a carnival’s house of mirrors for what looks to be an innocent flirtation, but the “Watchmen” scene turns emotionally grueling and, ultimately, destructive.
How that was achieved highlights the collaborative effort needed to make TV a cinematic experience that rivals the big screen — a comparison that director Steph Green is in a position to make. An Emmy nominee for the “Little Fear of Lightning” episode from HBO’s acclaimed limited series, her movie credits include the 2009 Oscar-nominated short film “New Boy” and 2013’s “Run & Jump.”
Green said the scale of the graphic novel-based “Watchmen” exceeded the projects she’s worked on, including episodes of “The Americans,” “The Deuce” and “The L Word: Generation Q.”
“Watchmen” earned a leading 26 nominations for ABC’s Sept. 20 prime-time Emmy ceremony, including best limited series, acting nods for Regina King and Jeremy Irons and two other directing nominations besides Green’s, for Nicole Kassell and Stephen Williams.
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling says she is returning an award from a human rights group linked to the Kennedy family after the president of the organization criticized her comments about transgender issues.
Rowling’s decision comes after Kerry Kennedy, the president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights and the late senator’s daughter, published a statement expressing her “profound disappointment” with the author’s comments.
“The statement incorrectly implied that I was transphobic, and that I am responsible for harm to trans people,” Rowling said on her website. “As a longstanding donor to LGBT charities and a supporter of trans people’s right to live free of persecution, I absolutely refute the accusation that I hate trans people or wish them ill, or that standing up for the rights of women is wrong, discriminatory, or incites harm or violence to the trans community.”
In a series of tweets in June, Rowling said she supported trans rights but did not believe in “erasing” the concept of biological sex. Actors from the Harry Potter franchise, including Daniel Radcliffe, have criticized the author.
