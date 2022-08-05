8/6 Nation Briefs

Man gets 25 years for Asian family attack

A Texas man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for attacking an Asian family in 2020 because he thought they were Chinese and therefore responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, according to federal court records.

Jose Gomez III, 21, of Midland, Texas, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to three counts of committing a hate crime.

When pleading guilty in March, Gomez admitted he used a knife to slash Bawi Cung and his 6- and 2-year-old sons inside a Sam’s Club in Midland because he believed they were Chinese and spreading COVID. Bawi Cung is from Myanmar.

Gomez followed the family for several minutes inside the store, perceiving them as a “threat” because they were “from the country who started spreading that disease around,” federal authorities said in a statement.

Navy: N.C. sailor dead after falling overboard

The U.S. Navy says a North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea.

19-year-old Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release.

“This bright, young man made an oversized, positive impact on Arleigh Burke. My entire crew’s thoughts and prayers are with Seaman Recruit Spearman’s family and friends,” said Cmdr. Pete Flynn, the ship’s commanding officer.

The Navy didn’t release further details about what happened.

Vegas police ID Mirage shooting suspect

A 54-year-old man was identified Friday as the suspect arrested in the killing of one person and wounding of two others during a family argument in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room.

Billy Hemsley was arrested within six hours of the 8:30 p.m. Thursday shooting at The Mirage resort, Capt. Dori Koren and the department said.

A department statement said detectives located and apprehended Hemsley in southeast Las Vegas, and he was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

The injured women were taken to a hospital. No details were disclosed about their conditions, and they were not identified.

Senegal, separatist rebels sign peace deal

Senegal’s government has signed a peace agreement with separatist rebels from the southern Casamance region that aims to end more than four decades of conflict.

Senegal President Macky Sall announced the agreement, which was signed in Guinea Bissau between government officials and the Provisional Committee of Political and Combatant Wings of the Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance. It calls for the laying down of arms.

“I remain committed to the consolidation of lasting peace in Casamance,” said Sall in his statement, thanking President Umaru Sisoko Embalo for his mediation of the accord.

The agreement aims to end more than 40 years of contention in the Casamance region, located in the south of Senegal. Hundreds of military and civilian casualties have been recorded in the conflict.