8/7 Nation Briefs

Biden is negative for COVID, still isolating

President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19, his physician announced Saturday.

Biden, 79, who was first diagnosed with COVID last month, will continue to isolate until he tests negative a second time.

Biden, who is fully vaccinated and double-boosted, first tested positive for the virus on July 21. He was given Paxlovid to treat the illness and went into isolation. He subsequently tested negative but tested positive again July 30.

The president, who was infected with by the BA.5 subvariant, experienced a cough and other mild symptoms, but has been able to work while in isolation.

Taliban: Bomb blast kills 2 people in Kabul

A bomb went off Saturday in a minority Shiite neighborhood of the Afghan capital, killing at least two people and wounding 22, a Taliban official said.

According to Khalid Zadran, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kabul police chief, the explosion occurred in western Kabul’s Puli-e Sokhta area. One of the wounded was in critical condition, he added.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing, but blame is likely to fall on the Islamic State group, which has targeted Afghanistan’s minority Shiites in large-scale attacks in the past.

On Friday, a bomb hidden in a cart went off near a mosque in another Shiite area of Kabul, killing at least eight people and wounding 18. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for that attack.

Thousands stranded in China amid lockdown

Some 80,000 tourists are stranded in the southern Chinese beach resort of Sanya after authorities declared it a COVID-19 hot spot and imposed a lockdown.

The restrictions came into force Saturday morning, as authorities sought to stem the spread of COVID in the city on Hainan Island. There were 229 confirmed cases on Friday and an additional 129 on Saturday.

Railway authorities banned all ticket sales in Sanya while all flights were also canceled on Saturday.

Tourists wanting to depart Sanya have to test negative for COVID on five PCR tests over seven days, authorities said.

17 missing, dozens more hurt in Cuba fire

A fire set off by a lightning strike at an oil storage facility raged uncontrolled Saturday in the city of Matanzas, where four explosions and flames injured nearly 80 people and left 17 firefighters missing, Cuban authorities said.

Firefighters and other specialists were still trying to quell the blaze at the Matanzas Supertanker Base, where the fire began during a thunderstorm Friday night, the Ministry of Energy and Mines tweeted.

The official Cuban News Agency said lightning hit one tank, starting a fire, and the blaze later spread to a second tank.

The Facebook page of the provincial government of Matanzas said the number of injured had reached 77 while 17 people were missing. The Presidency of the Republic said the 17 were “firefighters who were in the nearest area trying to prevent the spread.”

Seven of the injured were taken to Calixto García Hospital in Havana, which has a prominent burn unit.