8/7 Personalities

Actor Anne Heche has been hospitalized after she crashed her car and caused a home to catch fire in a west Los Angeles neighborhood on Friday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported a car crash in Mar Vista before 11 a.m. on Friday. A post on the department’s Twitter account said one person, who was critically injured, was rescued and hospitalized.

Fifty-nine firefighters arrived on the scene and took 65 minutes to fully contain and extinguish the fire, the Twitter report said.

The department did not identify Heche as the driver, but law enforcement officials confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that she is the owner of the vehicle. They said Heche suffered significant burns and was deemed to be under the influence and acting erratically.

A representative for Heche declined to comment when reached by The Times on Friday.

Heche is most known for her work as Vicky Hudson and Marley Love in the soap opera “Another World”; she won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1991 for her work on the show. More recently she appeared in the TV series “All Rise” and “Chicago P.D.” and the movie “The Brave.”

***

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have split after nine months of dating, according to multiple reports.

The duo simply couldn’t keep up their relationship because of their contrasting busy schedules, E! News reported. Davidson, 28, has been filming a movie in Australia while Kardashian, 41, has been co-parenting her four children with ex Kanye West.

Kardashian and Davidson were first romantically linked in October 2021, amid Kardashian’s messy divorce from West.

“I’m very happy and very content, and it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace,” Kardashian said in April 2022.

Davidson is expected to appear in the upcoming season of “The Kardashians” on Hulu. He made a cameo appearance in season 1.