Ford, Bush adviser Scowcroft dies at 95
WASHINGTON — Brent Scowcroft, who played a prominent role in American foreign policy as national security adviser to Presidents Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush and was a Republican voice against the 2003 invasion of Iraq, has died, a Bush spokesperson said Friday. He was 95.
Scowcroft died Thursday of natural causes at his home in Falls Church, a spokesman said.
Scowcroft was the only person to serve as national security adviser to two different administrations. His appointment by Ford in 1975 came as Scowcroft retired from the Air Force with the rank of lieutenant general. He advised Bush, by then a close friend, during the four years of the Bush administration, 1989-93.
Arpaio loses bid to regain sheriff’s job
PHOENIX — Joe Arpaio on Friday was narrowly defeated in his bid to win back the sheriff’s post in metro Phoenix that he held for 24 years before being voted out in 2016 amid voter frustrations over his taxpayer-funded legal bills, his penchant for self-promotion and a defiant streak that led to his now-pardoned criminal conviction.
Arpaio lost the Republican primary for Maricopa County sheriff to his former top aide, Jerry Sheridan. In the Nov. 3 general election, Sheridan will face Democrat Paul Penzone, who unseated Arpaio four years ago.
The loss marked Arpaio’s second failed attempt to return to politics. He ran an unsuccessful primary campaign for U.S. Senate in 2018, not long after President Donald Trump had pardoned his 2017 criminal contempt of court conviction for disobeying a judge’s order in a racial profiling case.
Ga. principal drops penalty over photos
ATLANTA — A Georgia high school student said her five-day suspension for sharing images of crowded conditions on campus was lifted on Friday after she appealed and said she was ready to take her case to court.
Hannah Watters said that her principal called her mother, apologized, and completely removed her punishment, leaving her surprised and “very grateful.” She had been suspended for taking a photo and video that she shared with news organizations to raise an alarm after seeing that most of her fellow students weren’t wearing masks to reduce the spread of coronavirus infections.
District spokesperson Jay Dillon declined to comment. He said officials could discuss students’ disciplinary status only with parents’ permission.
N.C. to relax limits for GOP convention
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina will ease gathering restrictions for the Republican National Convention in Charlotte this month .
The Aug. 21-24 event culminating in President Donald Trump’s nomination will be nothing like conventions of previous years . The RNC has estimated it would have no more than 500 delegates per day at the Charlotte Convention Center and the Westin hotel.
In a letter written to the RNC on Thursday, the state’s health director and chief medical officer, Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, said the Department of Health and Human Services understands more than 10 people may need to assemble indoors to conduct party business.
