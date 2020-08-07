Comedian Andy Dick filed a lawsuit in New Orleans against a man who punched him last year outside a French Quarter nightclub.
In the lawsuit, Dick, 54, said the punch by David Hale, 47, caused “serious, permanent and disabling injuries.” He seeks compensation for medical expenses and lost wages, among other damages.
“The entire suit is ridiculous,” Hale’s attorney, Michael Kennedy, said in emailed statement on Friday. He denied wrongdoing by Hale.
***
Lizzo, a Grammy-winning, Minneapolis-launched superstar who was named Time magazine’s entertainer of the year for 2019, has signed a TV deal with Amazon Studios in what she called a “dream come true.”
In addition to soaring up the Billboard charts, she has starred in commercials and appeared in the movie “Hustlers” with Jennifer Lopez.
***
Grammy Award-winning music producer Detail faces felony charges including 11 counts of rape involving six women, authorities said Thursday.
The producer was arrested Wednesday night and was being held on nearly $6.3 million bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Detail, whose real name is Noel Christopher Fisher, 41, denied the allegations, his lawyer said.
Detail won a Grammy in 2015 for co-writing the Beyonce and Jay-Z hit “Drunk in Love.”
— From wire reports
