*PRIMARY RESIDENCE + INVESTMENT UNITS!* Featured on The Fan Christmas & Garden Tours, this ARCHITECTURAL GEM is a showstopper; modern day amenities meet Old World charm. Designed by Marcellus Wright, known for his design of the Altria Theater & Hotel John Marshall, this Georgian Revival was formerly the home of Gov. John Pollard's wife. More recently painstakingly restored by a seasoned local architect, this home features over 5000 sq ft in main home, complete w/ 3 bay Corinthian porch, modillioned cornices, 9 fireplaces-exquisite attention to detail at every turn. Magnificent grand stairwells, graceful flow, sophisticated charm. Formal dining room impresses w/ authentic Zuber & Cie from the early 1900's & vintage chandelier. Large kitchen w/ sitting area & wet bar. Primary suite w/ sitting area, 2 walk-in closets, oversized bathroom suite. Elevator. All electrical & plumbing replaced during reno, Central Air main house replaced 2021. Front/rear irrigation. Detached 2 c. garage. Full front porch, 2 rear porches. (3 RENTAL UNITS INCLUDED. ONE COULD BE AN INLAW SUITE TOO! MANY POSSIBILITIES. Same tax ID as main house but separate entrances from main house. Tenants pay own electric).
8 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $1,999,000
