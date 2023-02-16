Job interviews are a necessary evil. You may have to go through 20 interviews before you get the job, and employers will ask you anything from "What is your religion?" to "What is your salary expectation?" However, some pre-screening questions can be illegal. As an applicant, it's essential to know your rights and how to handle inappropriate inquiries. Here are eight illegal job interview questions and how you should handle them:

1. "What is your ethnicity or race?"

It is illegal for an employer to ask about your ethnicity or race during a job interview. If asked this question, you can politely say that you are uncomfortable answering and redirect the conversation to your qualifications for the position.

2. "What is your religion?"

An employer is not allowed to ask about your religion during a job interview. If asked this question, you can say that you feel uncomfortable discussing your religious beliefs and talk about how you can get along with anyone from any religion.

3. "Are you married?" or "Do you have children?"

It is illegal for an employer to ask about your marital status or whether you have children during a job interview. These questions are not relevant to your job performance and could be used to discriminate against you. If asked these questions, you can say that you prefer not to disclose this information and redirect the conversation to skills and how your roles at home will not prevent you from performing your duties if offered the job.

4. "What is your sexual orientation?"

An employer is not allowed to ask about your sexual orientation during a job interview. This question is not relevant to your job performance and could be used to discriminate against you. If asked this question, you can say that you prefer not to disclose this information and focus on your professional qualifications.

5. "What is your age?"

It is illegal for an employer to ask about your age during a job interview. This question is not relevant to your job performance and could be used to discriminate against you. If you are asked this question, you can say that you prefer not to talk about your age and focus on how your academic and working experience has prepared you for the job.

6. "What is your native language?"

An employer is not allowed to ask about your native language during a job interview. This question is not relevant to your job performance and could be used to discriminate against you. If asked this question, you can say that you are proficient in the language required for the job and focus on your language skills.

7. "Do you have any disabilities?"

It is illegal for an employer to ask about your disabilities during a job interview. This question is not relevant to your job performance and could be used to discriminate against you. If you are asked this question, you can say that you can perform the essential job functions and focus on your set of skills for the position and how you are a suitable fit for the position they are offering.

8. "What is your citizenship status?"

An employer is not allowed to ask about your citizenship status during a job interview. This question is not relevant to your job performance and could be used to discriminate against you. If asked this question, you can say that you are authorized to work in the United States and focus on your qualifications for the position.

You have the right to decline to answer any question that makes you uncomfortable