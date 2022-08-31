8 ways to make your LinkedIn profile stand out

When it comes to job hunting, your LinkedIn profile is one of the most important tools you have. Most employers will look at your LinkedIn profile before they ever consider inviting you in for an interview, so it's important to make sure your profile is as strong as it can be.

If you're looking for a way to make your LinkedIn profile stand out, you're in luck. In this article, we'll share some tips that will help you create a profile that's both engaging and outstanding:

1. Start with a catchy headline

A headline is the text that appears under your name at the top of your LinkedIn profile. Your headline is one of the first things people will see when they view your profile, so make sure it's attention-grabbing, compelling, and relevant. A good headline should be concise and to the point. It should give people a quick overview of who you are and what you do.

Here is an example of a strong LinkedIn headline:

Business Consultant specializing in Startups

2. Use a professional profile photo

Your profile photo is one of the first things people will notice when they view your profile. A professional headshot can make your profile really stand out and give you an edge over other candidates, so make sure it's a good one! Use a professional headshot that is well-lit and in focus. Avoid using a photo that is blurry, dark, or taken from far away.

3. Use keywords in your profile

Most people don't realize the power of keywords in their LinkedIn profile. By incorporating relevant keywords into your profile, you can make your profile much more searchable and appealing to potential connections.

Some great places to add keywords to your profile are in the headline, summary, and job experience sections.

In each of these areas, be sure to include both general and specific keywords that accurately target both the skills and experiences you have, as well as the industry you're in. This will ensure that your profile appears when people are searching for both specific keywords and general terms.

4. Customize your URL

Your LinkedIn URL is a long string of numbers and letters by default. But you can change it to something more customized and memorable.

So, what should you use as your customized URL? Use your name, if it's available. If not, try using your initials or a variation of your name. You can also use keywords that describe what you do or what you're looking for.

For example, if you're a recent graduate looking for a job in marketing, you might use:

"www.linkedin.com/in/marketer-for-hire."

Not only will a custom URL make your profile easier to find, but it will also make you look more professional and put-together.

5. Highlight your skills and ask for endorsements

LinkedIn provides a great opportunity to showcase your skills and expertise. Your profile visitors want to know what you can do for them, and by showcasing your abilities, you can set yourself apart from the competition. Be sure to list any relevant skills you have and include links to your work or publications that showcase your expertise. This will give potential employers or clients a chance to see your work and assess your skills for themselves.

And, don't forget to ask your connections to endorse your skills. Endorsements and recommendations from others can help add credibility to your skillset and show that you're an expert in your field.

6. Include an interesting summary

Your profile summary is your chance to tell your story and elaborate on your most important skills and experience. Use this space to paint a picture of who you are and what you can do. So, what makes a good summary?

Firstly, it should be clear and concise. It should also be tailored to your audience – think about who you want to attract and what kind of information they're looking for. Include links to your work, testimonials from clients, and anything else that will help you stand out from the crowd. Finally, try to inject some personality into your summary so that it gives a snapshot of who you are as a person, rather than just a list of your accomplishments.

7. Add media to your profile

Adding media to your LinkedIn profile can really help it stand out. By adding photos, videos, presentations, or infographics, you can give your profile more personality and make it more engaging. Not only does adding media make your profile more visually appealing, but it can also help you communicate your message more effectively. People are more likely to remember information that they see and hear, so adding media can help make sure your profile visitors remember you.

8. Keep your profile up to date

Your LinkedIn profile is a living, breathing document that should be regularly updated. As you gain new skills and experiences, be sure to add them to your profile. By regularly updating your profile, you'll ensure that it's always accurate and that you're showcasing your most recent experience and skills.

Not only will keeping your profile up to date make it more accurate, but it will also make it more relevant to potential employers or clients. If they see that you're regularly updating your profile, they'll know that you're actively engaged on LinkedIn and that you're serious about networking.