9/10 Nation Briefs

5 shot to death in Md., including 3 children

Two adults and three children were found shot to death Friday at a Maryland house after a man called 911 from the home to report a shooting, authorities said.

Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams said a man, a woman and three children — in the 5th, 7th and 8th grade — were found Friday morning in a large two-story home in Elk Mills. Authorities did not immediately release the identities of the victims but said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The sheriff declined to say what the motive might have been. He said his office has no records of deputies responding to calls at the house.

Reorganization plan for BSA approved

A bankruptcy judge in Delaware has approved a $2.46 billion Chapter 11 reorganization plan for the Boy Scouts of America, a decision that will directly impact more than 80,000 sexual abuse survivors.

The ruling by Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein comes more than two years after BSA filed for bankruptcy protection amid a large number of sexual abuse lawsuits that had been filed by Scouts who had been sexually abused as children by the organization’s leaders and volunteers.

The Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice celebrated the “historic day for tens of thousands of survivors of childhood sexual assault.”

The decision means “tens of thousands of people who were abused as children will be eligible for compensation within their lifetime,” according to a statement from the group.

Man killed by coworker after political quarrel

A supporter of Brazil’s president used a knife and an axe to kill a backer of the main opposition leader after an argument about politics weeks ahead of presidential elections, police said.

The 24-year-old suspect, who was not identified, killed Benedito Cardoso dos Santos, a 42-year-old farm worker who supports presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, police said. Da Silva, a former president, is the main challenger to President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of a first round of voting on Oct. 2.

The two men in Mato Grosso worked together and got into a fight over the candidates they supported, according to the suspect’s account. He alleged that dos Santos attacked him first and tried to stab him.

24 Malaysians rescued from traffickers

Malaysia’s foreign minister on Friday brought 24 Malaysians back from Cambodia who were rescued from human traffickers, out of a total of 148 citizens he said have been reported missing in the country.

Saifuddin Abdullah said 65 of the 148 missing Malaysians were rescued and brought home earlier, and 29 others are still at immigration centers. They will be sent home when their paperwork and investigations are completed. Another 30 remain missing, officials said.

The Malaysians, mostly young people, were lured by fake offers of high-paid work in Cambodia, and ended up in the hands of human traffickers and were trapped, he said.

Saifuddin didn’t provide details on how the 24 people who returned Friday were tricked into going to Cambodia or how long they were trapped.