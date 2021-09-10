9/11 Nation Briefs

Anissa Weier, 19, will be released after spending almost four years at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh. A conditional release plan calls for her to live with her father, submit to GPS monitoring and receive psychiatric treatment, among other things.

Weier and a friend, Morgan Geyser, were committed to Winnebago after pleading guilty to attacking Payton Leutner when they were all 12 years old. Geyser stabbed Leutner multiple times as Weier urged her on. Leutner suffered 19 stab wounds and barely survived.

Florida school mask fights heat up

WASHINGTON — The Education Department said Friday that it is investigating whether Florida was violating the rights of students with disabilities by preventing school districts from requiring masks.

The announcement came on the same day that an appeals court sided with Gov. Ron DeSantis, reinstating for now his ban on mask mandates in public schools. The ruling reversed a decision that had temporarily allowed school districts to enforce their mask rules as the court looks at the substance of a lawsuit over the issue.

N.C. governor vetoes classroom measure