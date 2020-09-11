9/12 National and World Briefs

U.S., Kosovo, Serbia are Nobel nominees
TIRANA, Albania — A Swedish lawmaker said Friday that he has nominated the governments of the United States., Kosovo and Serbia for the Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts to secure a peace agreement between the two former Balkan war foes.
Swedish parliament member Magnus Jacobsson tweeted that he nominated the three governments “for their joint work for peace and economic development, through the cooperation agreement signed in the White House. Trade and communications are important building blocks for peace.”
Kosovo, a former Serbian province, and Serbia have been negotiating under European Union mediation since 2011 on normalizing their ties. Serbia fought a brutal 1998-1999 war with separatist fighters in Kosovo. The war ended after NATO conducted a 78-day airstrike campaign against Serbia.
Farmers continue to hold dam in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Hundreds of farmers continued to hold a remote dam in northern Mexico Friday as President Andrés Manuel López Obrador tried to explain to the country why water must be released to the United States under an international treaty.
Concern was building that if the farmers refuse to budge, the National Guard would be sent in again and there could be violence. The farmers say they’re worried about having enough water for their crops. When they took control of the dam Tuesday, they closed the valves that were releasing water from the reservoir.
Overnight, power to the La Boquilla dam site in Chihuahua was cut and there were reports that cellphone service there had also dropped, making activists suspect a move by authorities to evict them could be imminent.
Mexico has fallen behind in the amount of water it must send north from its dams under a 1944 treaty, and time is running out to make up the shortfall by the Oct. 24 deadline.
Colombia anti-police protests leave 13 dead
BOGOTA, Colombia — Two days of protests in Colombia over the death of a man in police custody have left 13 people dead and over 400 injured, authorities said Friday.
The violence rocking Bogota following Javier Ordóñez’s death spilled into a second night of smaller protests and clashes with police late Thursday.
The violence erupted after Ordóñez died early Wednesday following a confrontation caught on video by witnesses showing two officers pinning him down and tasering him while he begged them to stop. He was taken to a police precinct and later a hospital, where authorities say he arrived without vital signs.
Japan’s Abe proposes first-strike capability
TOKYO — Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday that Japan should make a major change to its defense policy by developing a first-strike capability on enemy bases to defend against imminent attacks amid rising missile and nuclear threats in the region.
Abe is stepping down next week for health reasons.
The ability to carry out pre-emptive strikes would be a shift in the defense policy Japan has followed since the end of World War II. Japan’s postwar constitution limits the use of force to self-defense.
— From wire reports