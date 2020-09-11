9/12 Personalities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Drew Barrymore is setting a high standard for herself as she joins the world of daytime talk-show hosts on Monday. She wants to emulate David Letterman and Howard Stern as interviewers.

Both men became media stars through their comedy — ironic for Letterman, crude for Stern. Yet each man became particularly skilled at disarming guests to get beyond stilted “what have you been up to lately” conversations.

“I’m not looking to mess someone over,” Barrymore said. “But at the same time, I just like to go in beneath the layers. I can’t stand the surface.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show,” retrofitted for the coronavirus era, is being distributed by CBS Television. It will air live at 9 a.m. in cities like New York, Boston, Philadelphia and Miami, and at 2 p.m. in Chicago, Dallas and San Francisco and others.

Several bold-faced names will help the 45-year-old actress through her crucial first week: Reese Witherspoon, Jane Fonda, Charlize Theron, Tyra Banks and, on the first show alone, former co-stars Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Adam Sandler.

***