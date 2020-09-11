9/12 Personalities

Drew Barrymore is setting a high standard for herself as she joins the world of daytime talk-show hosts on Monday. She wants to emulate David Letterman and Howard Stern as interviewers.
Both men became media stars through their comedy — ironic for Letterman, crude for Stern. Yet each man became particularly skilled at disarming guests to get beyond stilted “what have you been up to lately” conversations.
“I’m not looking to mess someone over,” Barrymore said. “But at the same time, I just like to go in beneath the layers. I can’t stand the surface.”
“The Drew Barrymore Show,” retrofitted for the coronavirus era, is being distributed by CBS Television. It will air live at 9 a.m. in cities like New York, Boston, Philadelphia and Miami, and at 2 p.m. in Chicago, Dallas and San Francisco and others.
Several bold-faced names will help the 45-year-old actress through her crucial first week: Reese Witherspoon, Jane Fonda, Charlize Theron, Tyra Banks and, on the first show alone, former co-stars Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Adam Sandler.
***
For nearly a decade, Michael Cohen was at odds with Rosie O’Donnell in part because his boss — President Donald Trump — was engaged in a long feud with the comedian and talk-show host.
On Monday, Cohen is launching a podcast, titled “Mea Culpa,” with O’Donnell as his first guest.
Cohen and O’Donnell have become close ever since Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, turned against the president. Cohen was serving time at a New York prison for tax crimes, lying to Congress and campaign finance violations when O’Donnell sent him a six-page letter. She also visited him in prison.
Cohen is still serving his sentence but was furloughed to house arrest as part of a program to reduce the spread of the coronavirus behind bars. He said his podcast came together this week after the release of his memoir, “Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump.”
The podcast is being co-produced by Audio Up Media and Meidas Touch, an anti-Trump PAC.
— The Associated Press