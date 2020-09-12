9/13 National and World Briefs

Kanye West loses bid for spot on Wis. ballot
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Wisconsin state court ruled that Kanye West can’t appear as an independent presidential candidate on the battleground state’s Nov. 3 ballot, denying the rapper’s request to overturn a decision disqualifying him. West could still appeal.
Brown County Circuit Court Judge John Zakowski ruled his court couldn’t refute the findings of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which concluded that West’s representatives filed his nomination papers past the Aug. 4 deadline.
West’s lawyers said the papers were filed before 5:01 p.m., thus meeting the “not later than 5:00 p.m.” legal requirement. The court disagreed. “The court finds that, basically, 5 o’clock is 5 o’clock,” Zakowski wrote in his decision.
West is also suing to overturn a decision keeping him off the ballot in West Virginia for lacking enough valid signatures, and is appealing a court ruling disqualifying him in Virginia. The top courts in Ohio and Arizona have issued rulings that will keep the rapper off the ballot in those states.
Since announcing on July 4 that he’s running for president, West has qualified to appear on the ballot in at least 12 states: Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont.
Hiker seeking help for boyfriend dies in Ga.
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — A hiker seeking help for her injured boyfriend was found dead at the bottom of falls along a trail in the north Georgia mountains, news outlets reported.
The two were hiking at Cochrans Falls on Friday when the man injured himself, Dawson County Fire Chief Danny Thompson said.
Rescuers found the man, and he was taken to a hospital with head, back and knee injuries.
Officials have not identified the couple, except to say they were in their 20s.
Vatican: ‘Urgent’ need for in-person Mass
VATICAN CITY — The Vatican said Saturday that it was “necessary and urgent” to return to in-person Masses as soon as anti-coronavirus measures permit.
The head of the Vatican’s liturgy office, Cardinal Robert Sarah, said in a letter to bishops conferences that virtual liturgies, while useful, were no replacement for the real thing. He said physical presence by the faithful in churches was “vital, indispensable, irreplaceable.”
While some priests claimed coronavirus lockdowns that shuttered churches infringed on religious liberties, Pope Francis has adhered to Italy’s strict lockdown.
China says its Mars probe in stable shape
BEIJING — China’s Mars probe Tianwen-1, which blasted into space in July, is now more than 9 million miles from Earth en route to the red planet, the National Space Administration said Saturday.
The administration said that Tianwen-1 was in stable condition. It will be about 118 million miles from Earth when it arrives at Mars around February, having traveled 292 million miles in all to get there.
The spacecraft consists of an orbiter, a lander and a rover, and marks China’s most ambitious Mars mission yet as it seeks to join the United States in landing a spacecraft on the planet.
— From wire reports