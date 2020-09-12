9/13 National and World Briefs

Hiker seeking help for boyfriend dies in Ga.

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — A hiker seeking help for her injured boyfriend was found dead at the bottom of falls along a trail in the north Georgia mountains, news outlets reported.

The two were hiking at Cochrans Falls on Friday when the man injured himself, Dawson County Fire Chief Danny Thompson said.

Rescuers found the man, and he was taken to a hospital with head, back and knee injuries.

Officials have not identified the couple, except to say they were in their 20s.

Vatican: ‘Urgent’ need for in-person Mass

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican said Saturday that it was “necessary and urgent” to return to in-person Masses as soon as anti-coronavirus measures permit.

The head of the Vatican’s liturgy office, Cardinal Robert Sarah, said in a letter to bishops conferences that virtual liturgies, while useful, were no replacement for the real thing. He said physical presence by the faithful in churches was “vital, indispensable, irreplaceable.”