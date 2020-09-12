9/13 Personalities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

With the smell of wildfire smoke seeping into her Los Angeles home, Regina King was getting ready for the premiere of her feature film directorial debut at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The Oscar-winning actor, who sat in the director’s chair for “One Night in Miami,” wished she could pose with her cast and give them hugs. But with the pandemic scuttling travel plans, she was settling for a virtual appearance that she equated to a certain television family.

“We are going to try to make the best as we can with our little ‘Brady Bunch’ boxes and try to hope the people that are watching will be inspired and excited about catching one of the screenings,” King said.

Based on the stage play by Kemp Powers, the film tells a fictional account of four prominent Black Americans gathered in a hotel room in 1964 after Cassius Clay, 22, stuns the boxing world with a victory over heavyweight champion Sonny Liston.