9/13 Personalities

With the smell of wildfire smoke seeping into her Los Angeles home, Regina King was getting ready for the premiere of her feature film directorial debut at the Toronto International Film Festival.
The Oscar-winning actor, who sat in the director’s chair for “One Night in Miami,” wished she could pose with her cast and give them hugs. But with the pandemic scuttling travel plans, she was settling for a virtual appearance that she equated to a certain television family.
“We are going to try to make the best as we can with our little ‘Brady Bunch’ boxes and try to hope the people that are watching will be inspired and excited about catching one of the screenings,” King said.
Based on the stage play by Kemp Powers, the film tells a fictional account of four prominent Black Americans gathered in a hotel room in 1964 after Cassius Clay, 22, stuns the boxing world with a victory over heavyweight champion Sonny Liston.
Clay, who would later change his name to Muhammad Ali, joins Malcolm X, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke to discuss racial inequities and ways of using their celebrity to end segregation in the South. The following morning, they emerge determined to make the world a better place.
“One Night in Miami” was recently acquired by Amazon Studios and is expected to be released by the end of the year.
Terence Conran, the British designer, retailer and restaurateur who built a furniture empire around the world, founded The Design Museum in London and modernized the everyday lives of British people, died peacefully Saturday at his 18th-century country home in Barton Court, west of London. He was 88.
Conran, who was knighted in 1983 for his services to design and retail, helped break down class boundaries in Britain by broadening the lifestyle horizons of much of the population. In a statement released by The Design Museum, his family described Conran as a “visionary” who “revolutionized the way we live in Britain.”
Conran’s five children — Sebastian, Jasper, Tom, Sophie and Ned — from his four marriages have followed in their father’s footsteps, forging successful careers in the creative sector.
