9/17 Nation Briefs

Biden says GOP using migrants as ‘props’

President Joe Biden accused Republicans of using people “as props,” an apparent reference to GOP governors sending migrants from their states to liberal enclaves.

“Republicans are playing politics with human beings,” Biden said Thursday at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Gala in Washington, without naming the governors or describing their actions. “What they’re doing is simply wrong. It’s un-American. It’s reckless.”

Biden said immigration officials have processes in place to manage migrants at the border in a safe, orderly way and “Republican officials should not interfere with that process by waging these political stunts.”

U.N. votes to allow Zelenskyy speech

The U.N. General Assembly voted Friday to allow Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to deliver a pre-recorded address to next week’s gathering of world leaders — because of his need to deal with the war following Russia’s invasion — making an exception to its requirement that all leaders speak in person.

The 193-member world body approved Zelenskky’s virtual address by a vote of 101-7 with 19 abstentions including China. The seven countries voting “no” were Belarus, Cuba, Eritrea, Nicaragua, North Korea, Russia and Syria.

Mother arraigned in deaths of three kids

A mother charged with drowning her three children at New York’s Coney Island beach was arraigned on murder charges Friday, authorities said.

Erin Merdy, 30, was charged with first and second-degree murder in the deaths of her children Zachary Merdy, 7, Liliana Stephens-Merdy, 4, and Oliver Bondarev, 3 months, a spokesperson for the Brooklyn district attorney’s office said.

Merdy was arraigned remotely from the hospital where she was sent for a psychiatric examination.

Serbian Pride march going on despite ban

Organizers of European LGBTQ events in Belgrade this week said Friday they will hold a planned Pride march on the streets of the Serbian capital despite a police ban and threats from anti-gay groups.

Serbian police have banned Saturday’s parade, citing a risk of clashes with far-right activists who said they will gather to protest .

“’We have been put in a situation where we have no choice,” said Goran Miletic, one of the organizers of the largest annual Pride event in Europe.

Trail of slime leads customs to snails

German customs officials say a trail of slime led them to a stash of almost 100 giant African land snails and other items hidden inside bags at Duesseldorf Airport this month.

In a statement Friday, authorities said officials stumbled over one of the snails on a baggage truck and initially thought it was a toy until it started moving. By following the trail left by the 8-inch snail, they found a bag with a hole, with another snail already peeping out of it — possibly preparing a dash for freedom.

In total, officials found six bags containing 93 giant snails; they were handed to animal rescue.