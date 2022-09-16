9/17 Personalities

The Dude hasn’t just beaten cancer and COVID — but death itself.

Jeff Bridges said in an interview out Thursday that it was his battle with lymphoma that left him vulnerable to COVID-19 — prior to when people could get vaccinated — nearly costing the “Big Lebowski” star his life.

“The chemo wipes out your immune system and when COVID hit me, I had nothing to fight it,” the 72-year-old Oscar winner, who was hospitalized for more than four months, told E! News. “I was just really at death’s door a couple of times there.”

Bridges told the outlet that he was “in surrender mode” and worried he wouldn’t be able to walk his daughter down the aisle, but doctors told him to keep fighting.

“With a great medical team, great trainers and my family, everybody brought me back,” he continued.

Bridges shared in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma, which made him “appreciate my mortality.” By the following January, his tumor had “drastically shrunk.” In September 2021, Bridges said he was in remission and earlier this year, he said he was feeling “terrific.”

***

This butterfly’s getting a new set of wings.

Mariah Carey’s sixth studio album, “Butterfly,” is being reissued in honor of its 25th anniversary Friday, the singer announced Wednesday.

“#Butterfly25 is here!! Celebrating 25... minutes... since the release of my favorite and probably most personal album,” the Grammy winner, 53, wrote on Instagram.

The album, which originally dropped on Sept. 16, 1997, was nominated for three Grammy Awards.

The title track scored a nomination for best female pop vocal performance, while “Honey” was nominated for best female R&B vocal performance and best rhythm & blues song.