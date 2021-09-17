9/18 Nation Briefs

Judges strike down N.C. voter ID law
A panel of North Carolina judges on Friday struck down the state’s law requiring voters to present photo identification before casting ballots, saying that the measure “was enacted in part for a discriminatory purpose” against African American voters.
The ruling is the latest development in a state battle over voting rights that has drawn national attention, and comes amid a raft of new restrictions by GOP-led state legislatures across the country, as well as an effort in Congress to restore key parts of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
The North Carolina measure, known as S.B. 824, was enacted in December 2018 after a supermajority of the state legislature overrode a veto by then-Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. North Carolina voters also approved a ballot measure creating a constitutional requirement that voters present a photo ID. At the time, Cooper had said the law would disenfranchise minority voters, who are less likely to possess the required identification.
Lawyer pleads not guilty in Russia probe
WASHINGTON — A prominent cybersecurity lawyer on Friday pleaded not guilty to making a false statement to the FBI in a charge stemming from a probe of the U.S. government’s investigation into Russian election interference.
Michael Sussman appeared Friday in D.C. federal court before Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui. He is just the second person to be prosecuted by special counsel John Durham in two-and-a-half years of work.
The indictment accuses Sussmann of lying to the FBI when he was questioned about a September 2016 conversation he had with the FBI’s general counsel in which he relayed concerns from cybersecurity researchers about potentially suspicious contacts between Russia-based Alfa Bank and a Trump Organization server.
The FBI looked into the matter but found no connections.
No case brought by Durham so far undoes the core finding of an earlier investigation by Robert Mueller that Russia had interfered in sweeping fashion on behalf of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and that the Trump campaign welcomed that aid.
Prince Philip’s will can be secret for 90 years
LONDON — The contents of the will of Prince Philip, the late husband of Queen Elizabeth II, are to remain secret for at least 90 years, a High Court judge ruled.
Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and the longest-serving royal consort in British history, died in April at Windsor Castle. He was 99 years old.
An application was made to the Family Division at London’s High Court that Philip’s will remain sealed and not available to the public, as most wills are after they are granted probate.
Andrew McFarlane, the president of the court’s Family Division, ruled in favor of the request.
While it isn’t unusual for a senior royal to seek this kind of privacy, this was the first time that a judge published the reasons for allowing it.
“There is a need to enhance the protection afforded to truly private aspects of the lives of this limited group of individuals in order to maintain the dignity of the Sovereign and close members of her family,” he said.
