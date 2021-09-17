9/18 Personalities

Gabrielle Union’s using “radical honesty” in her new book, which combines lively lighthearted stories with chapters dealing with her recovery from sexual assault, racist encounters and mental health struggles.

The actor says she “left nothing out on the table” for the already released “You Got Anything Stronger?”, which adopts the same casual tone of her 2017 New York Times bestseller, “We’re Going To Need More Wine,” but also tackles tough issues directly.

Toward the end of the book, Union writes about the treatment and portrayal of Black people in show business; her character in “Bring It On”; the use of blackface in comedy; violence against Black people in news coverage; and cultural appropriation of Black beauty. Her dispute with NBC over allegations of racism on the show “America’s Got Talent” was legally settled in 2020 and isn’t addressed.

***

Tom Cruise got a sneak preview of what it’s like to circle Earth in a SpaceX capsule. Representatives for SpaceX’s first privately chartered flight revealed Friday that the actor took part in a call with the four space tourists orbiting more than 360 miles up.