9/18 Personalities

Gabrielle Union’s using “radical honesty” in her new book, which combines lively lighthearted stories with chapters dealing with her recovery from sexual assault, racist encounters and mental health struggles.
The actor says she “left nothing out on the table” for the already released “You Got Anything Stronger?”, which adopts the same casual tone of her 2017 New York Times bestseller, “We’re Going To Need More Wine,” but also tackles tough issues directly.
Toward the end of the book, Union writes about the treatment and portrayal of Black people in show business; her character in “Bring It On”; the use of blackface in comedy; violence against Black people in news coverage; and cultural appropriation of Black beauty. Her dispute with NBC over allegations of racism on the show “America’s Got Talent” was legally settled in 2020 and isn’t addressed.
***
Tom Cruise got a sneak preview of what it’s like to circle Earth in a SpaceX capsule. Representatives for SpaceX’s first privately chartered flight revealed Friday that the actor took part in a call with the four space tourists orbiting more than 360 miles up.
Like the three-day flight, Thursday’s conversation was private and so no details were released. “Maverick, you can be our wingman anytime,” came the announcement from the flight’s Twitter feed. Cruise starred as Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the 1986 film “Top Gun.” A sequel comes out next year.
***
Anthony Doerr, Richard Powers and Lauren Groff are among this year’s nominees on the National Book Awards’ fiction longlist, which also includes Honorée Fanonne Jeffers’ epic debut novel “The Love Songs of W. E. B. Du Bois,” already an Oprah Winfrey selection and finalist for the Kirkus Prize.
Doerr’s “Cloud Cuckoo Land” is his first novel since his Pulitzer Prize-winning “All the Light We Cannot See,” and Powers’ “Bewilderment” is his first book since the Pulitzer-winning “The Overstory.” Groff’s “Matrix” is her third consecutive work to receive a National Book Award nomination, following “Fates and Furies” and the story collection “Florida.”
— The Associated Press