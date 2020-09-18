9/19 Personalities

“That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson, charged with raping three women, made his first appearance Friday in a Los Angeles courtroom.

Masterson, 44, who has been free on bail since his June arrest, stood in court next to attorneys Tom Mesereau and Sharon Appelbaum as the three women sat in the gallery. He did not enter a plea, but Mesereau said the charges, based on events nearly 20 years old, were the result of unfair hype from media outlets and pressure to prosecute his client as Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey faces an election.

“There have been repeated attempts to politicize this case. He is absolutely not guilty and we’re going to prove it,” said Mesereau, who also represented Bill Cosby and Michael Jackson in their sexual misconduct cases.

The defense has filed documents asking the criminal complaint against Masterson be thrown out as insufficient. A hearing on the issue will be held before Masterson is asked to enter a plea.

***

Britain on Friday stripped disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of an honor recognizing his contribution to the U.K. film industry.