9/19 Personalities

“Mayor Pete,” a documentary chronicling Pete Buttigieg’s historic 2020 presidential bid, will kick off the 33rd edition of NewFest, New York’s celebrated LGBTQ film festival.
This year, the festival will run from Oct. 15 to 26 with both in-person and virtual showings. “Mayor Pete,” in its East Coast premiere, was selected as NewFest’s opening-night film.
Directed by Jesse Moss (“Boys State” ), “Mayor Pete” will take viewers inside Buttigieg’s headline-generating campaign to be the youngest U.S. president, providing an unprecedented intimacy with the candidate, his husband, Chasten, and their team.
The Amazon Studios documentary, which will be released globally on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 12, will show the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., during the earliest days of the campaign, through his unlikely, triumphant victory in Iowa and beyond — revealing what goes on inside a campaign for the highest office in the land, and how it changes the lives of those involved in it.
***
Georgian chess grandmaster Nona Gaprindashvili has waged an attack on Netflix over its allegedly defamatory portrayal of her in the Emmy-nominated series “The Queen’s Gambit.”
The streaming giant, however, insists Gaprindashvili’s “claim has no merit.”
On Thursday, Gaprindashvili sued Netflix for $5 million in California for allegedly “belittling” her achievements as the first woman in chess history to be named a grandmaster.
“The Queen’s Gambit” — which this year received a whopping 18 Emmy nominations, including a nod for limited series — stars Anya Taylor-Joy as an American chess prodigy who frequently and epically triumphs over her predominantly male competitors.
The lawsuit focuses on a specific scene from “The Queen’s Gambit,” in which a commentator name-checks Gaprindashvili while narrating a match between protagonist Beth Harmon and fictional Russian Grandmaster Viktor Laev at the Moscow Invitational tournament in the series finale.
— From wire reports