9/19 Personalities

“Mayor Pete,” a documentary chronicling Pete Buttigieg’s historic 2020 presidential bid, will kick off the 33rd edition of NewFest, New York’s celebrated LGBTQ film festival.

This year, the festival will run from Oct. 15 to 26 with both in-person and virtual showings. “Mayor Pete,” in its East Coast premiere, was selected as NewFest’s opening-night film.

Directed by Jesse Moss (“Boys State” ), “Mayor Pete” will take viewers inside Buttigieg’s headline-generating campaign to be the youngest U.S. president, providing an unprecedented intimacy with the candidate, his husband, Chasten, and their team.

The Amazon Studios documentary, which will be released globally on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 12, will show the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., during the earliest days of the campaign, through his unlikely, triumphant victory in Iowa and beyond — revealing what goes on inside a campaign for the highest office in the land, and how it changes the lives of those involved in it.

***

Georgian chess grandmaster Nona Gaprindashvili has waged an attack on Netflix over its allegedly defamatory portrayal of her in the Emmy-nominated series “The Queen’s Gambit.”